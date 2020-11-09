Notre Dame ‘Disappointed’ at Students for Flaunting Covid Protocol, Charging Field After Clemson Win

Notre Dame student expressed their joy by charging the field on Saturday night, after the Irish beat a #1 ranked team for the first time since 1993. Notre Dame’s school president, however, is less enthused.

The Irish defeated then-#1 Clemson 47-40 in double overtime thriller for the ages on Saturday night. After which, the student charged the field.

DOWN GOES NO.1! Notre Dame upset No.1 Clemson in double overtime 😱 pic.twitter.com/1UqRaUIbRL — Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) November 8, 2020

Despite the history-making joy of the moment, Notre Dame President John I. Jenkins issued a statement on Sunday expressing how “disappointed” he was with the students behavior.

“As exciting as last night’s victory against Clemson was, it was very disappointing to see evidence of widespread disregard of our health protocols at many gatherings over the weekend,” Rev. Jenkins said.

Jenkins did not confine himself to expressions of disappointment, however. He also laid out several new Covid-related steps and restrictions for students that will follow as a result of charging the field.

Jenkins wrote:

1) “Because we are now even more concerned about the potential for contagion in your home communities as you prepare to travel home at the end of the semester, the University will place a registration hold on the record of any student fails to appear for testing when asked to do so. A Registration hold would mean that you are unable to matriculate or register for classes next semester or receive a transcript.”

2) “Furthermore, you may not leave the South Bend area until you receive the results of your exit test. Again, should we discover that you have left the area, we will place a registration hold on your record.”