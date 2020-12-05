A Staten Island, New York, bar declared itself an “autonomous zone,” defying state and local coronavirus restrictions to stay open for two hours Friday night.

The bar went against the restrictions despite having its liquor license suspended and one of its owners’ getting arrested for defying New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s lockdown orders three days before the bar flouted the rules, the New York Post reported.

Dozens of patrons packed Mac’s Public House before it closed down for the night at 10:00 p.m., going against state rules about serving customers indoors.

“We tried to sit down and be diplomatic with city and state officials; we had a meeting with the sheriff today,” co-owner Danny Presti said.

“It did not go well. They’re just showing they’re not willing to work with us,” Presti, who was arrested Tuesday, added.

City Department of Buildings orders to vacate the premises were still taped to the building’s door on Friday night.

Mac’s Public House declared itself an autonomous zone in late November, referencing the short-lived anarchist settlement in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

“!ATTENTION! We hereby declare this establishment an !!!AUTONOMOUS ZONE!!!” signs posted outside Mac’s Public House read. “We refuse to abide by any rules and regulations put forth by the Mayor of NYC and Governor of NY State.”