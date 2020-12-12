A woman in Youngstown, Ohio, recently got a heartwarming surprise in the mail from her mother, who passed away in 2018.

When Katrina Jones went to check the mail during her lunch break on Thursday, she could not believe what she found, according to Fox 8.

A very special letter sent five years ago had finally arrived at her address.

“The date stamp on the envelope, it says June 20, 2015,” Jones explained, adding, “The return address is from my mother. Then I looked at the handwriting and I said that’s my mother’s handwriting. My mother passed away in 2018.”

Inside the purple envelope decorated with flowers and butterflies was a birthday card with a note and a printed Bible verse.

“To what do I owe this honor?” Jones said with a smile on her face.

The Bible verse was Jeremiah 29:11 that reads, “For I know well the plans I have in mind for you, says the Lord, plans for your welfare, not for woe!”

Although Jones’ beloved mom, Betty Ann (Barnes) Paul, had seven children of her own, “she was considered a mother to many, as she was so often consulted for her advice and wisdom which she so lovingly gave,” according to her obituary.

“She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend. Among other areas of interest, Betty enjoyed spending time with her family, watching Christian television and cooking,” the notice read.

Despite the card being delivered several years late, Jones said it felt like a gift from God.

“I do remember many years ago and I think I’m safe to say it must have been 2015 and I remember her asking, ‘Hey, did you get a card from me?'” she recalled.

Jones said she and her mom later forgot about it, but “Someone told me at work it wasn’t meant for you to receive back then,” she noted, adding, “It was meant for me to receive now.”