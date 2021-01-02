Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy Raises over $16M for Small Businesses Devastated by Pandemic

While many governors and legislatures have been busy implementing and extending lockdowns that have devastated small businesses, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is providing much-needed relief.

The Barstool Fund, created by Portnoy to aid small businesses in need, has raised over $16 million as of December 31.

Earlier in December, Portnoy launched the fund with a $500,000 contribution of his own money. Since then, the relief fund has seen tremendous growth.

“Once you are in our program, we will pay whatever you need, the necessities you need, the money you need to get through this thing and give you a fair chance to run your business,” Portnoy said. “These people aren’t going out of business because they’re not successful or not making money, it’s because they have no other choice. They’ve been dealt a hand that nobody could play.”

Since the creation of the fund, Portnoy has given regular updates on the businesses that the fund is assisting.

The Next Restaurant We Are Helping….Mama Mia 44SW. #barstoolfund Click To Donate. The more money we get the more people like Connie we can help. https://t.co/2hl9Fcpvpt pic.twitter.com/lGSHSuuSSN — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 22, 2020

In the case of “Mama Mia,” the Barstool Fund was able to save a family-run restaurant at a very special time.

Here is Connie getting the call that the business her family started 50 years ago will survive the lockdown. #barstoolfund https://t.co/2hl9Fcpvpt pic.twitter.com/iK8u9edCiM — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 22, 2020

Portnoy launched the fund in early December shortly after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo temporarily banned indoor dining at NYC restaurants, a move which Portnoy blasted as “Insanity.”

Businesses seeking relief can send submissions to barstoolfund@barstoolsports.com.