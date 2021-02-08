Watch: Joe Biden Stumbles While Boarding Air Force One

US President Joe Biden boards Air Force One before departing from New Castle Airport in New Castle, Delaware on February 8, 2021. - Biden is returning to Washington, DC after spending the weekend in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
Kyle Olson

President Joe Biden stumbled as he was going up the stairs to board Air Force One on Monday.

Biden exited his vehicle on the tarmac at New Castle Air National Guard Base in Delaware to return to Washington, D.C.

He held onto the railing with his right hand, while holding something in the left.

On the fifth step, he lost his footing, but regained his composure.

Watch:

The 78-year-old regularly attempts to demonstrate his physical fitness by jogging to the podium or in parades.

He trotted to the podium during an Iowa rally in October:

Days later, he jogged down a catwalk to give his victory speech in Delaware:

