Calvin E. Tyler Jr. quit college nearly 60 years ago because he could no longer afford it, but this week his school said he gave $20 million to a scholarship fund established in his name.

In 1961, Tyler enrolled at the school known then as Morgan State College, which is a historically black college in Baltimore, Maryland, CBS News reported.

“The first of his family to attend college, he later interrupted his matriculation in 1963 due to lack of funding and eventually took on a job as one of the first 10 UPS drivers in Baltimore in 1964,” Morgan State University said in a press release Monday:

At UPS, he would then work his way up, climbing the corporate ladder, ultimately ending up as senior vice president of operations before his retirement in 1998, and joining the company’s board of directors. Through his 34-year career at the multinational package delivery company, Tyler never lost sight of his own humble beginnings, committing with his wife Tina to support those who, like him, encountered hardships and financial insecurities while pursuing their college degree.

“The couple started the Calvin and Tina Tyler Endowed Scholarship Fund in 2002 and in 2016, Tyler donated $5 million to the school — at the time, the largest donation in its history,” the CBS article read.

Because the coronavirus pandemic caused more financial hardships for families, Tyler wanted to increase his giving, so he donated $20 million, an amount believed to be the largest the university has received from an alumnus.

“My wife and I have become keenly aware of the effect that the pandemic has had on a number of young people trying to get an education [and] we have the resources to help a lot of young people,” Tyler explained.

“This is why we are increasing our commitment at Morgan; we want to have more full tuition scholarships offered to young people so that they can graduate from college and enter the next stage of their life debt free,” he noted.

David K. Wilson, president of Morgan State University, said, “For public institutions, like Morgan, our charitable alumni are testaments to the legacy we collectively uphold.”

Wilson added the couple’s generosity through the years “is a remarkable example of altruism with great purpose. We are forever indebted to the Tylers.”