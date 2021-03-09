First responders from Rhode Island and Massachusetts came together Monday evening to surprise a toddler battling cancer.

Firefighters from nearby communities and officials from 40 police departments held a drive-by parade of lights in Warwick, Rhode Island, for two-year-old Rowan Shaw, who was diagnosed with high-risk metastatic neuroblastoma in 2020, according to WPRI.

He will soon be undergoing one-and-a-half years of chemotherapy, radiation, and immunotherapy.

However, events like the parade, according to his uncle Daniel Rayhall, are what he needs to stay positive.

“For him, always trying to be the strong one for the family is sometimes the hardest,” he commented.

Video footage showed Rowan pointing out the window as the trucks drove by his house, honking and flashing their lights:

Posted by David W Shaw on Monday, March 8, 2021

The Warwick Police Department posted aerial photos of the parade and Rowan’s house on Tuesday and thanked everyone who helped make the event special.

“Rowan’s smile and thumb’s up at the end of the procession leads us to believe he enjoyed the show!” the department said:

The police department along with Warwick Firefighters cannot thank everyone enough for coming out to show their support… Posted by Warwick Police Department on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Sgt. Matthew Higgins and the police department just wanted to put a smile on the child’s face.