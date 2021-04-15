Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH) said officials plan to lift the state’s mask mandate soon but did not indicate when it will happen.

He made the comment during an online event with the Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth, according to CBS Boston.

“The mask mandate will be ending very, very, very, very soon. We’re there. We’re really there. I can’t tell you exactly what date it’s going to be. But I think the term we use in New Hampshire is wicked soon,” Sununu explained.

According to WMUR, the mask mandate is supposed to expire Friday but it was not known if Gov. Sununu will renew the directive.

During the virtual event, he said New Hampshire had one of the lowest death rates and most expeditious vaccination distributions in the country.

He also indicated many of the state’s restrictions would be lifted soon as well, before Memorial Day, according to NBC Boston.

New Hampshire will also start vaccinating citizens from outside the state on Monday, the outlet continued:

Sununu had faced some criticism from Democrats and officials in college communities over the state’s initial decision to prohibit college students from other states other non-residents from being vaccinated in New Hampshire. But that restriction is being lifted because the state anticipates having plenty of doses to go around.

The governor made the announcement in a tweet April 8, writing, “With all states expanding eligibility on April 19, we have confidence that there will not be a run on the system that will cause delays for NH residents”:

🚨BREAKING: On April 19 New Hampshire will expand eligibility to all individuals 16+ years old, regardless of residency. With all states expanding eligibility on April 19, we have confidence that there will not be a run on the system that will cause delays for NH residents. pic.twitter.com/DMtGAGEuEw — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) April 8, 2021

Almost 90,000 individuals have reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus in New Hampshire, including 412 on Wednesday, according to the NBC article.

“Four new deaths were announced, bringing the total to 1,261 in the state. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from 369 new cases per day on March 29 to 441 new cases per day on Monday,” the outlet concluded.