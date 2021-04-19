Robert and Amber Everson were holding an event for their community when the food truck they owned exploded. That same community gave back by raising money for their medical expenses.

Last week, the couple was finishing up a community event with their food truck, Bama BBQ 4 Ever, in Arizona when Robert heard whooshing sounds coming from the truck. When he opened the top of a gas tank, gas erupted, and there was a loud explosion.

Robert was flung from the front of the truck, and his chef’s jacket caught fire. His wife, Amber, stumbled out the back.

“I was pulling my chef jacket off … pulling it off, and all my skin on my arms, ears, back, neck, chest … everything just kind of came off with it,” Robert told KPNX. “And she’s coming out the back of the truck; you can see flames on her legs.”

Both Robert and Amber are recovering in a burn unit.

Robert is undergoing skin graft treatments while his wife Amber underwent surgery for her leg burns.

After hearing of the couple’s plight, Stephanie Donaldson and other food truck owners organized a local fundraiser to help with medical bills.

“We work together side-by-side every day, and so we all are here to support each other,” said Donaldson.

A GoFundMe account has also been set up to assist with medical bills. As of Monday afternoon, the page has raised nearly $54,000.