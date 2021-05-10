A police department in Lower Southampton, Pennsylvania, added a member to its force who recently got a second chance in life.

“Arrow came in as an owner surrender,” Debbie Bucci of the Burlington County Animal Shelter told CBS Philly.

Arrow, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois mix, paid a visit to his rescuers on Wednesday.

When his previous adoption failed, the shelter and Rescue 22 Foundation that trains service dogs to be paired with disabled veterans came up with a solution.

“I thought that Arrow sounded like a dog that might have some working capabilities,” the foundation’s Angela Connor explained.

Meanwhile, Police Chief Ted Krimmel is leading the effort to bring K-9 officers back to his area.

“The last time we had a dog was the 1960s,” he said, adding, “He is a great addition to the department.”

BUCKS COUNTY: Lower Southampton's Police Department just grew by one (well four legs to be exact). After being surrendered to the @BurlCoNJ, K9 Officer 'Arrow' has a new home and new job thanks to two special rescuers who wouldn't give up on him. @CBSPhilly at 11pm. @LSPD43 pic.twitter.com/LboVIZQgkv — Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) May 6, 2021

Officer Kyle Heasley is Arrow’s handler and said they are together 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We’re best buds. We’re partners. We do everything together,” he commented.

A press release on the Burlington County’s website said the pair is currently in training at the Philadelphia Police K-9 Training Academy.

The county shared photos of Arrow on Thursday:

From Shelter pup to K9 crimefighter: Burlington County Animal Shelter rescue finds home with the @LSPD43. Read the full story: https://t.co/Z0w76fKJzm pic.twitter.com/BS2Tomub8C — Burlington County (@BurlCoNJ) May 6, 2021

“Everybody in the community is very supportive and very happy that we now have a police dog,” Heasley told the Burlington County Times. “The department’s happy, so are all the fellow officers. He’s been a great addition to the department.”

The officer said Arrow, who is trained as a patrol and drug scent dog, is also good with his family.

“He is just like a family dog when we go home. He knows when to turn it off. He knows when we go to work,” he explained.

Bucci was overjoyed when she saw Arrow again and hopes his story will inspire people to consider adopting a dog or cat from the shelter.

“It was very emotional (visit). I’m very proud of him. But there are many more so we just keep going,” she commented. “Hopefully, they all have happy endings like Arrow did.”