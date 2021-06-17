Family Adopts Baby Girl Two Years After Adopting Two Boys: ‘God Had Plans’

Amy Furr

A family in Pace, Florida, adopted a baby girl this week two years after adopting two boys.

Couple Tony and Carla Cross officially adopted their little girl named Sadie Grace, who will turn one-year-old next week, ABC 3 reported Wednesday.

The Cross family also made her two brothers, who were in a neglectful situation, part of their family in 2019 when one of them was two years old and the other was just two months.

The couple became interested in fostering when they began teaching Sunday School to kindergartners in 2011, according to Love What Matters.

“We had numerous foster children come through our class, and met numerous families who fostered in our church. Some of these families were older and more seasoned in life. Carla and I looked at each other and said, ‘If they can do it, why not us?’” Tony commented.

After fostering an infant whose grandmother eventually adopted him, the couple contacted their licensing agency and said they were ready to help another child.

“They called us later and asked us if we could take a pair of siblings. One child was a 2.5-year-old and the other was 2.5-month-old. We said, ‘Yes,’ and 45 minutes later we met our boys,” Tony explained.

Now, the couple is planning to host a party to celebrate Sadie Grace.

“We are going to be making Grace boxes for foster premature babies for local hospitals in the future,” Carla said. “We are actually having our first fundraiser T-shirt printed for the Grace Boxes and will have them available at her celebration on June 26th.”

“After spending so many days in the NICU we see the need to help and support other local foster families that come along the same journey as ours,” she added.

The Cross family has been fostering children for nearly four years.

“We did not plan to adopt but God had different plans for us and we are so thankful he did,” Carla stated.

