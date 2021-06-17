The Cross family also made her two brothers, who were in a neglectful situation, part of their family in 2019 when one of them was two years old and the other was just two months.

The couple became interested in fostering when they began teaching Sunday School to kindergartners in 2011, according to Love What Matters.

“We had numerous foster children come through our class, and met numerous families who fostered in our church. Some of these families were older and more seasoned in life. Carla and I looked at each other and said, ‘If they can do it, why not us?’” Tony commented.

After fostering an infant whose grandmother eventually adopted him, the couple contacted their licensing agency and said they were ready to help another child.