A family in Pace, Florida, adopted a baby girl this week two years after adopting two boys.
Couple Tony and Carla Cross officially adopted their little girl named Sadie Grace, who will turn one-year-old next week, ABC 3 reported Wednesday.
“They called us later and asked us if we could take a pair of siblings. One child was a 2.5-year-old and the other was 2.5-month-old. We said, ‘Yes,’ and 45 minutes later we met our boys,” Tony explained.
“We are going to be making Grace boxes for foster premature babies for local hospitals in the future,” Carla said. “We are actually having our first fundraiser T-shirt printed for the Grace Boxes and will have them available at her celebration on June 26th.”
“After spending so many days in the NICU we see the need to help and support other local foster families that come along the same journey as ours,” she added.
The Cross family has been fostering children for nearly four years.
“We did not plan to adopt but God had different plans for us and we are so thankful he did,” Carla stated.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.