WATCH: Missing Dog Returns Home and Rings Family’s Doorbell

A clever dog in South Carolina rang her own doorbell after being spooked by fireworks and running away from home for several hours on Sunday.

Rajah lives with her owners, Mary Lynn Whitacre and Ryan Washick, in Simpsonville and was in her backyard at about 5:00 p.m. when neighbors began shooting fireworks, according to Fox Carolina.

Mary Lynn said she knew her pet was afraid of fireworks, so she went to bring her inside. However, when she got to the yard, Rajah was not there and had apparently jumped the fence.

Her worried owners drove around the area for hours and posted on social media in hopes of finding her but had no luck. “If you live around here please keep an eye out for her or if you know anyone who lives around this area please share with them!” Mary Lynn wrote in a Facebook post along with pictures of their dog: UPDATE: she’s safe at home now. Thank you so much for helping and sharing. We are so grateful and are so happy to have… Posted by Mary Lynn Whitacre on Sunday, June 27, 2021 “Ryan and I were freaking out and we felt really helpless,” she told Fox News. But when 3:00 a.m. rolled around, Rajah trotted up to their front porch and rang the doorbell. In the clip, her head popped up in view of the camera and she quickly pressed the bell with her nose, then stared intently at the camera:

Whitacre did not know where Rajah learned to do it and said she and her husband seldom use their doorbell, adding she works from home and the dog is with her all the time and probably had not seen anyone use it through the window.

Rajah was fine once she returned home but did carry evidence of her late-night adventure.

“She had thorns on her and seemed to have rolled in poop,” Whitacre explained. “So, it seems like she had a great time.”

The 18-month-old pup also apparently thought she had misbehaved.

According to Whitacre, “She thought she was in so much trouble and she was sad and sulking, but we were like ‘we’re just happy you’re back.’ It was hilarious, and we couldn’t stop laughing.”