An Ohio family was reunited recently after their three-year-old daughter spent over 100 nights inside Nationwide Children’s Hospital fighting cancer.
During her stay at the hospital, Ryan Ravestein and her brother AJ designed a pair of socks for a competition through Resilience Gives, WCMH reported Monday.
The group is a nonprofit that donates socks to the hospital with each purchase of socks with the winning design.
“Each purchase of resilience gives apparel helps improve families’ hospital stays through the donation of fun non-slip socks and gowns to children in the hospital,” its website read.
Ryan and AJ’s design recently won the contest, therefore, they will see their design made into socks for pediatric patients all over the nation.
Resilience Gives shared a video Thursday of Ryan and AJ thanking people for casting their vote for their colorful design.
“Thank you so much for voting for them and we hope you have a good time making them because we want the socks to be good,” AJ told viewers:
Sock designers Ryan & AJ wanted to say THANK YOU for voting for their dancing banana design! 😍
Posted by Resilience Gives on Thursday, July 1, 2021
The nonprofit said in a Facebook post their design is available for preorder and will be donated to thousands of kids in hospitals across America in the fall.
“According to AJ, Ryan’s five-year-old brother, the inspiration behind the design was quite profound, ‘Bananas are good for you and dancing bananas are funny and make you smile.’ Thank you to all who participated – both through submitting designs and voting,” the post read.
The socks feature the dancing fruit on a backdrop of green with yellow and black stripes.
“Support that organization and just all kids going through, you know, pediatric cancer or just any traumatic disease like that,” Brett Ravestein, Ryan’s mom, said.
When Ryan was diagnosed with brain cancer, her family was understandably worried and afraid, but she remained positive, Resilience Gives wrote on Twitter:
“Bananas are good for you and dancing bananas are funny and make you smile” Ryan's brother, AJ
When 3-year-old Ryan was diagnosed with brain cancer, her family was worried and scared, but Ryan wasn’t. She just wanted to laugh and dance! Ryan constantly inspires those around her. pic.twitter.com/zyovka1zNT
— Resilience Gives (@resiliencegives) June 28, 2021
“She just wanted to laugh and dance! Ryan constantly inspires those around her,” the post concluded.
