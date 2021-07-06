An Ohio family was reunited recently after their three-year-old daughter spent over 100 nights inside Nationwide Children’s Hospital fighting cancer.

During her stay at the hospital, Ryan Ravestein and her brother AJ designed a pair of socks for a competition through Resilience Gives, WCMH reported Monday.

The group is a nonprofit that donates socks to the hospital with each purchase of socks with the winning design.

“Each purchase of resilience gives apparel helps improve families’ hospital stays through the donation of fun non-slip socks and gowns to children in the hospital,” its website read.