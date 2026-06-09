South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson have advanced to a runoff in South Carolina’s Republican gubernatorial primary race.

Evette, whom President Donald Trump recently endorsed, received 97,439 votes, or 29.5 percent of the vote, with 65 percent of the votes counted, while Wilson received 86,327 votes, or 26.2 percent of the vote, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) received 54,366 votes, or 16.5 percent of the vote, while another candidate, Rom Reddy, received 48,298 votes, or 14.6 percent of the vote.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) received 38,262 votes, or 11.6 percent of the vote.

Due to neither Evette nor Wilson receiving “the majority of support needed to win,” the race will move to a runoff on June 23, the Hill reported.

On the Democrat side, South Carolina state Rep. Jermaine Johnson won the South Carolina Democratic gubernatorial primary, Fox News reported. Johnson previously “played scholastic ball at the College of Charleston and went undrafted in the 2009 NBA draft.”

Johnson went on to be “picked up” by the team now called the Stockton Kings, according to the outlet.

In a post on Truth Social at the end of May, Trump highlighted that Evette “is an America First Patriot” who has been loyal to him and has stood by him.

“Highly Respected and very popular Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina, Pamela Evette, is an America First Patriot who has been with me from the very beginning,” Trump wrote at the time. “She never wavered, never let me down, and was the only South Carolina Gubernatorial Candidate to Endorse me as soon as I launched my 2024 Presidential Campaign.”