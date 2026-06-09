‘We Were Robbed:’ Austin Metcalf’s Father Addresses Karmelo Anthony After Sentencing

The father of Austin Metcalf, Jeff, addressed Karmelo Anthony in the courtroom after the jury sentenced him to 35 years in prison for the murder of Austin.

MaryAnn Martinez, Texas Bureau Chief for the Daily Mail, announced on X that Jeff Metcalf furiously addressed Karmelo Anthony in the courtroom, repeatedly demanding that he look him in the eye.

“We were robbed, don’t look down, of all of these things,” said Jeff Metcalf. “I said from day one, this was never about race. Please don’t politicize it. But what did you choose to do, both. It’s about right and wrong. We’re all humans. We all bleed the same color.”

“You’re free to make choices all you want, but you’re not free from those consequences. You will face those consequences starting today,” he reportedly added. “People think that grief is sadness but it’s not. IT’S RAGE!!!”

Metcalf reportedly slammed his hands on the table as he continued to express his “pure unfiltered rage.”

“You failed your parents; you failed yourself, and you failed society. You don’t belong in this community,” he reportedly said. “You’re going to prison. You can’t even look me in the eyes right now, but you can stab my fucking son in the heart.”

Austin Metcalf’s mother also addressed Karmelo Anthony, expressing grief for having lost her son forever.

“You may have just been given a sentence of 35 years behind bars. You can consider yourself lucky because I’ve been sentenced to a lifetime without my son,” she reportedly told Anthony.

Karmelo Anthony was found guilty of the 2025 murder of Austin Metcalf during a track meet in Frisco, Texas; Anthony maintained that he stabbed Metcalf in self-defense following an altercation over a seating dispute. As Fox News reported in 2025:

An arrest report obtained by Fox News sheds new light on the pre-stabbing clash after Metcalf reportedly told Anthony that he needed to move out of the Memorial team’s tent, a witness told Frisco police. The report noted that Anthony “grabbed his bag, opened it and reached inside it” and said, “Touch me and see what happens.” “Austin stood up and pushed the male to get him out of the tent,” the arrest report said. In the next moment, the witness told police that Anthony “reached into his bag and the male took a knife out of the bag and stabbed Austin.”

Anthony immediately fled the scene after stabbing the 17-year-old Metcalf once in the chest. Metcalf died in his twin brother, Hunter’s, arms. “I was protecting myself,” Anthony said. “He put his hands on me.” Anthony immediately confessed to the stabbing when confronted by police – “I’m not alleged, I did it,” he reportedly said – and asked officers if Metcalf was “going to be OK.” Throughout the trial, witnesses repeatedly said that Anthony had been asked to leave the tent up to 15 times, adding that he instigated the deadly conflict with Metcalf.

Anthony was sentenced to 35 years without the possibility of parole until half his sentence has been served.