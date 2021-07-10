The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) released updated coronavirus guidelines for Mississippi residents on Friday, recommending everyone 12 and older get vaccinated and urging that vulnerable residents avoid mass indoor gatherings, regardless of vaccination status.

“Mississippi is experiencing a significant rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Numerous outbreaks have been identified in youth camps, faith-based gatherings, funerals and social events,” the department said in the guidance on Friday, attributing the updated guidance to the “rapid increase in delta variant cases and outbreaks” and “low overall vaccination rate in the state.”

MSDH is recommending all Mississippians 12 years and older receive the vaccination and instructing those who are unvaccinated to wear a mask when in indoor public settings. Moreover, the department is urging vulnerable Mississippi residents — those 65 and older or those with chronic underlying medical conditions — “avoid all indoor mass gatherings (regardless of vaccination status).”

The recommendations span through July 26.

On Friday, MSDH reported 416 new cases of the Chinese coronavirus in the state and “27 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.” The numbers bring the state’s totals to 324,057 cases and 7,439 deaths. According to the department, 994,568 people have been fully vaccinated:

Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Thursday that officials expected the delta variant to become the dominant strain in the U.S. and were distressed about the number of Americans who have refused to get vaccinated.

“Although we expected the delta variant to become the dominant strain in the United States, this rapid rise is troubling. We know that the Delta variant has increased transmissibility, and it is currently surging in pockets of the country with low vaccination rates,” she said.

“We are seeing that communities and counties that have high vaccine coverage and low case rates are getting back to normal. Turning the corner on this pandemic, getting back to normal, and stopping the Delta variant requires all of us to do our part and to get vaccinated,” she added.