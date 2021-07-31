Doctors in 2019 diagnosed Hailey Holder Allen of Warner Robins, Georgia, then one year old, with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare cancer that affects large muscle groups.
The little girl’s milestones have occurred inside hospitals as she endured treatments. All the while, community members gathered around her with fundraisers and other kinds of support, WMAZ reported Friday:
In February, Hailey achieved the maintenance treatment stage and was dubbed a Children’s Miracle Network Ambassador for the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital.
On Thursday, Sunset Slush of Middle Georgia said the restaurant is planning to donate all proceeds on Friday to Hailey Holder’s family as they face another battle.
“I know there is nothing we can do or say to make things any better but we want to to help how we can,” its Facebook post read:
Our hearts are shattered for little Hailey Holder and her family! I know there is nothing we can do or say to make…
Posted by Sunset Slush of Middle Georgia on Thursday, July 29, 2021
According to the initial post on the H2 Strong page, her family learned this week they may only have a few more months with their little girl.
“Please pray for us to make the right decisions for us, to know when to [sic] she has had enough and for her. Whatever treatment she has next, it will be stronger and more aggressive than any treatment she has had up to this point,” the post read.
According to a GoFundMe page created for the family, numerous people have shown support in their time of need.
“For all those who want to help in a tangible way for this lengthy fight to Hailey Holder’s recovery, a donation to help keep this family focused on her recovery and not the anticipated bills that have already started flowing in daily,” the page read.
As of Friday afternoon, the page has raised $61,568 of its $100,000 goal.
