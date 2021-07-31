Doctors in 2019 diagnosed Hailey Holder Allen of Warner Robins, Georgia, then one year old, with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare cancer that affects large muscle groups.

The little girl’s milestones have occurred inside hospitals as she endured treatments. All the while, community members gathered around her with fundraisers and other kinds of support, WMAZ reported Friday:

In February, Hailey achieved the maintenance treatment stage and was dubbed a Children’s Miracle Network Ambassador for the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital.

Now, she is three, and her mother recently posted on the H2 Strong Facebook page that doctors discovered another tumor in her leg that requires aggressive treatment.