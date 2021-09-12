VIDEO: Thousands Join Procession Honoring Fallen Marine Jared Schmitz

Miles of traffic on Interstate 70 in St. Louis were shut down Wednesday while the remains of a Marine killed in Afghanistan were escorted to a funeral home.

“Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz was among 13 U.S. service members killed last month in a suicide bombing at the airport in Kabul. Schmitz, 20, was from Wentzville, Missouri, in St. Charles County. He was a 2019 graduate of Fort Zumwalt South High School,” the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The escort from Lambert International Airport to the funeral home in St. Charles included Patriot Guard Riders, police, firefighters, servicemembers, veterans, and civilians.