The parents of Brian Laundrie, who remains missing, were shadowed by undercover agents Thursday when they traveled to Orlando to meet an attorney, according to the Daily Mail.

Lawyer Steve Bertolino apparently flew from New York to Florida to meet with the couple once a federal arrest warrant was issued for the 23-year-old on Wednesday, the outlet reported:

A convoy of unmarked vehicles first tailed Christopher and Roberta Laundrie as they left their North Port, Florida home and headed towards Orlando earlier this morning. In surreal scenes, undercover agents – believed to be with the FBI – followed the couple into the Orlando Public Library on Thursday and hovered in the aisles perusing 80s dance CDs and a Colombian art installation while keeping them under constant surveillance.

Although it was not immediately clear what the couple were doing in the library, the Mail report said they met with Bertolino in Orlando during their trip.

“It is my understanding that the arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie is related to activities occurring after the death of Gabby Petito and not related to her actual demise,” Bertolino told the outlet.

“The FBI is focusing on locating Brian and when that occurs the specifics of the charges covered under the indictment will be addressed in the proper forum,” he added.

The FBI issued an arrest warrant Thursday for Gabby Petito’s fiancé, Laundrie, for the alleged fraudulent use of a debit card shortly after she died.

Laundrie has been missing since last week when he reportedly went hiking in the Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve near his home in North Port, Florida, according to Breitbart News.

Meanwhile, the body found Sunday near a Wyoming national park belonged to Petito, who disappeared amid a cross-country journey with her boyfriend.

“Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said the initial determination of Petito’s body is that her death was a homicide,” Breitbart News reported.

Laundrie was previously named a person of interest in the case.

The North Port Police Department shared a picture Friday of authorities gathered to continue searching for Laundrie in the reserve:

Search for Brian Laundrie continues in the Carlton Reserve Friday. pic.twitter.com/eqxVH3xpRR — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 24, 2021

“The Laundrie family were initially reluctant to cooperate with the investigation until Brian went missing last week,” the Mail report stated.