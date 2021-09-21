Coroner: Body Found in Wyoming Park Is Gabby Petito — Died by Homicide

The body found Sunday near a Wyoming national park belongs to Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old woman who mysteriously disappeared during a cross-country trip with her her boyfriend last month, the Teton County coroner confirmed in a Tuesday statement to ABC News.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said the initial determination of Petito’s body is that her death was a homicide. Final autopsy results have not yet been released.

FBI Denver officials said Sunday that law enforcement found a body in the Bridger-Teton National Forest that was “consistent with the description of” Petito.

“I would like to extend sincere and heartfelt condolences to Gabby’s family,” a FBI officials said of the gruesome discovery. “As every parent can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for the family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them. We ask that you all respect their privacy as they mourn the loss of their daughter.”

Petito’s boyfriend — Brian Laundrie — was named a person of interest by law enforcement last week.

“The FBI and our partners remain dedicated to ensuring anyone responsible for or complicit in Ms. Petito’s death is held accountable for their actions,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. “Mr. Brian Laundrie has been named a person of interest.”

Meanwhile, the search resumed Tuesday in Florida for Laundrie.

Her family said they last heard from her in late August while she was on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie. Petito, 22, had been living with Laundrie and his parents in North Port, Fla., when they set out on the trip. Authorities said that Petito was not with Laundrie when he returned to Florida on Sept. 1.

The UPI contributed to this report.