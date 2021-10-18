More than 1,260 bikers gathered at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte on Saturday to deliver 5,242 Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes.

The gathering was part of the Bikers with Boxes event, Rev. Franklin Graham said in a Facebook post Monday.

Photos showed participants outside the library with shoeboxes strapped to their motorcycles:

“That’s what I call a special delivery! Dennis Agajanian was there to share his music with the crowd and did a great job! God bless these bikers for making a difference in the lives of children around the world,” Graham continued.

The Samaritan’s Purse project titled Operation Christmas Child collects shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies, and hygiene products that are later given to children in need all around the globe to “demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way”:

“For many of these children, the gift-filled shoebox is the first gift they have ever received,” the Samaritan’s Purse website read:

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child, the world’s largest Christmas project of its kind, has collected and delivered more than 188 million shoebox gifts to children in more than 170 countries and territories. In 2021, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoebox gifts to reach another 9.7 million children.

“Nearly 575,000 volunteers worldwide—with more than 270,000 of those in the U.S.—are involved in collecting, shipping and distributing shoebox gifts,” the site noted.

More photos showed the huge crowd at the event, with people praying together and enjoying a meal.

“The 14th annual Bikers With Boxes was a huge success!” the Billy Graham Library said in its social media post:

Facebook users called the event “awesome” and thanked the bikers for their help.

“Good people that really care about children,” one person commented.

“Praise God thank you Brother Graham & all the bikers. That [sic] what America is all about,” another user wrote.