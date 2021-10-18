Fauci: Texas’ Ban on Vaccine Mandates is ‘Really Unfortunate’

Appearing on Fox News Sunday, White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci called Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) ban on coronavirus vaccine mandates in the Lone Star State “really unfortunate.”

A transcript is as follows:

CHRISTOPHER WALLACE: Texas Governor Gregg Abbott this week issued an executive order banning any entities, whether public or private, from mandating people getting vaccines. […] What do you think of Governor Abbott?

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: I’m not going to make a personal opinion on any person in office, except to say from a public health stand-point, that is really unfortunate because we know how effective vaccines are in preventing not only illness in the individuals, but in diminishing the dynamics of the infection in society. The data are very, very clear. It doesn’t matter what I think or not think of Governor Abbott. The fact is look at the data and look at the difference between who get vaccinated and people who are unvaccinated. The CDC just came out with there data and the data are really striking about the risk of being unvaccinated versus the protection you get from when you are vaccinated.