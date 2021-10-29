PHOTOS: Knitters Donate 23,400 Sweaters for Operation Christmas Child

A couple leading a program called Lamb’s Wool has so far donated over 23,000 hand-knit sweaters for needy children all over the world.

In a social media post Friday, Rev. Franklin Graham said Ed and Carol Ely’s group has been able to give over 23,400 sweaters for Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes, and this week they delivered an extra 933.

“Dozens of knitters in their network devote their time and energy to making these. A handmade gift like this can mean so much to the child who receives it, and to their family,” Graham wrote.

A photo showed the couple with Graham as he held up one of the tiny sweaters:

“I’m grateful for their partnership over the years in sharing the love of Jesus Christ in this tangible way with children around the world,” Graham continued.

Social media users praised the group’s efforts and one person said, “That’s not knitting – it’s creating a lovingly work of art!”

“Wow! So special! Everyone enjoys getting handmade gifts! Such a thoughtful thing to do!” another user commented.

The Samaritan’s Purse project dubbed Operation Christmas Child gathers shoebox gifts filled with toys, school supplies, and hygiene products, and delivers them to children in need all over the world to “demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way,” according to its website.

“For many of these children, the gift—filled shoebox is the first gift they have ever received,” the site continued:

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child, the world’s largest Christmas project of its kind, has collected and delivered more than 188 million shoebox gifts to children in more than 170 countries and territories. In 2021, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoebox gifts to reach another 9.7 million children.

Approximately 575,000 volunteers across the globe, with over 270,000 of them in the United States, are involved in collecting, shipping, and distributing the shoeboxes.