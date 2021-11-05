Appearing Friday on CNBC’s Squawk Box, former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb stated that the end of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. is “in sight” after Pfizer announced that its experimental antiviral pill slashed risk of hospitalization or death from the illness by 90 percent in a trial.

"The end of the pandemic at least as it relates to the United States is in sight right now," says @ScottGottliebMD. "The bottom line is we have an overwhelming toolbox right now to combat COVID." pic.twitter.com/8qxwj73GBf — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) November 5, 2021

