Ron DeSantis: Florida Won’t Bring Back Lockdowns Based on ‘Media-Driven Hysteria’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) reiterated that he will not institute any coronavirus restrictions in the Sunshine State based on media buzz over the newly-discovered Omicron variant.

“We are not in Florida going to allow any media-driven hysteria to do anything to infringe people’s individual freedoms when it comes to any types of COVID variants,” DeSantis said during a press conference on his plans to seek additional funds for law enforcement.

“In Florida, we will not let (the federal government) lock you down. We will not let them take your jobs. We will not let them harm your businesses. We will not let them close your schools,” he added.

DeSantis’ remarks come after the United States banned entry to most travelers from eight African countries following the discovery of the Omicron variant in South Africa.

