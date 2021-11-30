ROME — Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin has urged protesters against coronavirus vaccine mandates to exercise “responsible freedom.”

In a November 28 interview with Vatican News, Cardinal Parolin stated that everyone should get the vaccine out of responsibility toward themselves and toward others.

When asked about a priest who blessed a large anti-vaccine mandate protest in Verona this weekend, the cardinal declared that the message of the Church is “clear and well known.”

“I believe it is this: responsible freedom,” Parolin said. “Because many refer to freedom, but freedom without responsibility is empty, indeed it becomes slavery.”

“Therefore, responsibility towards oneself, because we see how the No Vax are struck down by the disease,” he said, “and responsibility above all towards others, which the Pope then summarized with this beautiful expression that I like so much but which, in the end, goes in this sense, of an act of love.”

Italy has introduced progressively more stringent measures against the coronavirus, becoming the first country in Europe to mandate the presentation of a Green Pass to enter one’s place of work.

The Green Pass certifies the holder is vaccinated against or has recently recovered from the Wuhan coronavirus or has recently tested negative for the virus.

As of December 6, however, Italy will demand a new, “super” Green Pass that effectively eliminates the option of presenting a negative test — requiring instead that the holder be vaccinated against or recently recovered from the virus.

The move, which is meant to pressure the recalcitrant into getting the vaccine, will bar unvaccinated people from indoor dining at restaurants, going to the gym, visiting museums and other tourist sites, or attending weddings or other public ceremonies.

Anyone who presents himself for any of these activities without the requisite new super Green Pass risks a fine of between 400 and 1000 euros.

Under Italy’s new rules, all healthcare workers, teachers and school staff, members of the military, and police will be required to be vaccinated in order to work.

