Philadelphia health officials have called on residents to avoid hosting inter-household holiday gatherings this year to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

On Monday, health officials stated that the city has seen COVID-19 infections rate double in the past few weeks, and hospitalizations increase by about 50%. The city announced a new vaccine mandate impacting indoor dining establishments would be implemented on Jan. 3 in response to the rising case counts. They followed up Monday’s mandate announcement with new guidance for holiday gatherings.

“Please do not get together with other households for Christmas,” Philadelphia health commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said.

“Our contact tracing tells us that these gatherings, when we get together with friends and family, are when we infect each other with COVID,” she added. “We saw it with Thanksgiving, and I worry that people who were getting together then likely contributed to the cases we’re seeing now.

Bettigole also called on residents to avoid hosting or attending indoor holiday gatherings.

“Instead, profess your brotherly love and sisterly affection by wearing your mask, by avoiding crowded indoor spaces, by staying home if you’re sick, and by getting every dose of COVID vaccine that you’re eligible for,” Bettigole said.

White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci recently said that fully-vaccinated individuals “can feel good about enjoying a typical” holiday event, but still urged them to wear masks inside.

“But when you’re with your family at home, goodness, enjoy it with your parents, your children, your grandparents. There’s no reason not to do that,” Fauci said during an interview with hosted by the Bipartisan Policy Center last month.