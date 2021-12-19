The most well-known names in bourbon are coming together to help with recovery efforts after devastating tornadoes hit parts of Western Kentucky.
The Kentucky Distillers’ Association (KDA), bourbon curator Fred Minnick, along with the Bourbon Crusaders, recently announced the Kentucky Bourbon Benefit, Southern Living reported Thursday.
The benefit’s website said, “All proceeds will go directly to the state’s official Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.”
An infographic said the rare bottles and experiences would help rebuild homes, feed families, and offer other assistance:
The Bourbon community is coming together to help rebuild Western Kentucky. These rare bottles and experiences will rebuild homes, feed families and much more 🖤 https://t.co/PMNrgxI978 @Metallica @FredMinnick @BourbonCrusade @KyDistillers pic.twitter.com/udlMifIH6X
— Blackened American Whiskey (@blckndwhsky) December 18, 2021
“Kentucky Bourbon is a community that spans throughout the Bluegrass State and from whiskey bars in Sidney to the collectors in Manitoba,” Minnick explained in a statement:
Bourbon lovers everywhere want to help rebuild Western Kentucky with our hands, hearts, and wallets. Private collectors, Kentucky distillers, out-of-state brands, and celebrities donated rare auction items that will surely break records. The Bourbon community believes in the Commonwealth’s bond of Bourbon and knows it can bring us together to rebuild.
The online and live auction will feature over 20 private barrel experiences, rare and vintage spirits, and offerings from the state’s distilling and hospitality industries such as stays inside bed and breakfasts on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.
The online auction was scheduled to begin Thursday and go until Tuesday at 10:00 p.m. While a live auction was set for Tuesday beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Westport Whiskey & Wine located in Louisville, the Living article read.
In a social media post on Saturday, Minnick said the effort had reached $1.54 million in money raised for the victims:
The $270k for @WillettWhiskey 19 Year for #kybourbonbenefit sets a new record for largest dollar amount of bourbon ever sold, charity or otherwise. Currently, we are at $1.54 million for funds raised for the victims of the tornadoes. It ends on the 21st. https://t.co/Qasa689cOv
— FredMinnick (@FredMinnick) December 19, 2021
“Kentuckians are hurting,” KDA President Eric Gregory said.
“They’ve lost their homes, loved ones and their livelihoods. It’s our obligation as a signature industry—and duty as fellow Kentuckians—to help each other in times of crisis. There is a real urgency here. These are our friends and neighbors, and they need help now,” he added.
