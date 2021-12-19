The most well-known names in bourbon are coming together to help with recovery efforts after devastating tornadoes hit parts of Western Kentucky.

The Kentucky Distillers’ Association (KDA), bourbon curator Fred Minnick, along with the Bourbon Crusaders, recently announced the Kentucky Bourbon Benefit, Southern Living reported Thursday.

The benefit’s website said, “All proceeds will go directly to the state’s official Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.” An infographic said the rare bottles and experiences would help rebuild homes, feed families, and offer other assistance: The Bourbon community is coming together to help rebuild Western Kentucky. These rare bottles and experiences will rebuild homes, feed families and much more 🖤 https://t.co/PMNrgxI978 @Metallica @FredMinnick @BourbonCrusade @KyDistillers pic.twitter.com/udlMifIH6X — Blackened American Whiskey (@blckndwhsky) December 18, 2021 “Kentucky Bourbon is a community that spans throughout the Bluegrass State and from whiskey bars in Sidney to the collectors in Manitoba,” Minnick explained in a statement: Bourbon lovers everywhere want to help rebuild Western Kentucky with our hands, hearts, and wallets. Private collectors, Kentucky distillers, out-of-state brands, and celebrities donated rare auction items that will surely break records. The Bourbon community believes in the Commonwealth’s bond of Bourbon and knows it can bring us together to rebuild.

The online and live auction will feature over 20 private barrel experiences, rare and vintage spirits, and offerings from the state’s distilling and hospitality industries such as stays inside bed and breakfasts on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.