An Atlanta UPS delivery driver left a sweet message for a stranger and is receiving that kindness back in a way he never imagined.

Twenty-four-year-old Dallen Harrell was making a delivery not long ago in a Roswell neighborhood when he saw a house with a big stork lawn sign announcing that a boy had just been born, WSB-TV reported Thursday.

Harrell deposited the boxes and also left a heartfelt message on the family’s Nest security camera.

“If this is the ‘It’s a Boy’ house … I hope all is going well with your newborn,” he commented, adding, “I had a child at around the same time you guys did, and I just hope everything is going good. God bless and happy holidays.”

Mom Jessica Kitchel shared the video on social media, saying she wished she knew the man’s name and hoped he came back.

Kitchel told reporters she was recovering after a c-section following the birth of her baby, Chancy, and the message was exactly what she needed at the time.

To thank the young man, she contacted UPS to find out his name, and the company connected her with Harrell, who was employed as a temporary delivery driver.

The pair talked and Kitchel expressed her gratitude to Harrell, who told her he simply wanted to show solidarity as a parent.

The man and his fiancee, Taqueria Robinson-Davidson, welcomed their own son, named Deveraux, in September.

Kitchel wanted to return the kindness to Harrell, so she put together diapers, wipes, and a toy giraffe and left the gift on her porch. In the days following the initial delivery, Harrell brought another box to the house and met the family.

The young mother later shared the link to the delivery man’s baby registries on the Target and Buy Buy Baby websites.

Harrell said he received numerous packages, mainly from people he did not know, describing the individuals as “God’s vessels.”

Now, he and Kitchel said they want to continue their friendship and plan to introduce their children to each other soon.

“It’s just so easy right now to focus on what isn’t going right, and the fact that we all got to see somebody just take a second of their day and show an easy act of kindness, that really meant a lot,” Kitchel told CBS 46.