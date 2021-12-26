A sixth-grader in Muskogee, Oklahoma, named Davyon Johnson was able to use important life skills during class recently.

Davyon, who is a student at the 6th and 7th Grade Academy, performed an abdominal thrust on a classmate who was choking on a bottle cap, the Enid News & Eagle reported December 19.

Then a few hours later, the young man rescued a woman from a burning home.

Officials with the Muskogee Police Department, Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office, and Muskogee Public Schools (MPS) later commended him during a Muskogee Board of Education Meeting.

Davyon was dubbed an honorary member of the law enforcement departments, an MPS social media post said.

“I felt good, excited,” the young man said of the honor bestowed on him.

Meanwhile, Principal Latricia Dawkins described Davyon as a “dual hero,” adding, “He has always indicated that he wants to be an EMT. So he got to put that desire into action and immediately saved that young man.”

Dawkins recalled the event, saying a student was working to fill his water bottle and trying to loosen the top with his mouth when the cap went down his throat.

He stumbled into a classroom where Davyon was and “Davyon immediately sprinted over and did the Heimlich maneuver,” according to Dawkins.

“From the account of the witnesses, when he did it the bottle cap popped out,” she added.

However, his heroism did not end there. Davyon saved a woman from her burning home just a few hours later.

“It was a disabled lady and she was walking out of her house,” Davyon told reporters. “She was on her porch. But I thought, being a good citizen, I would cross and help her get into her truck and leave.”

He noted the rear of the home was in flames, “but it eventually got to the front of the house.”

Video footage showed the young man receiving his special award:

Davyon also shared he learned the Heimlich maneuver on YouTube.

His mother, LaToya Johnson, said she was not surprised he took action in both situations, adding her brother works as an emergency medical technician.

“I’m just a proud mom,” she said.