Appearing Tuesday on CNN’s New Day, Brown University School of Public Health Dean Dr. Ashish Jha said President Joe Biden “dropped the ball” on coronavirus testing.

Dr. @ashishkjha applauded the CDC's shortened isolation recommendation but says there is a distinction for the vaccinated and unvaccinated. "When [vaccinated people] have a breakthrough infection, they shed for much shorter period of time. So this is really reasonable for" them pic.twitter.com/73PCH0tNTp — New Day (@NewDay) December 28, 2021

A partial transcript is as follows: