A man in Superior, Colorado, was overwhelmed with emotion when his cat returned after his house was burned to the ground.

Camden Hall was working in Eldora on Thursday when the Marshall Fire sparked and began to spread, KDVR reported Monday.

When he finally got cell service, his phone went off with alerts regarding the most devastating fire in the state’s history, and it was burning through his own area.

Hall’s beloved cat, named Merlin, was at the residence at the time. When Hall was contacted by his landlord, who informed him the house was destroyed, he thought of Merlin.

“I just felt broken. Like someone just ripped my soul out,” Hall recalled.

The young man thought there could be a chance he left a door open for the pet to roam. He then went online and asked people to keep an eye out for his favorite pet.

Meanwhile, a woman heard meowing near a home, one among the few left standing after the blaze. Later, Hall and Merlin were reunited that day at the Northside Emergency Pet Clinic.

On what appeared to be his Instagram profile, Hall shared video and photos of the two together at the clinic:

In an update on Sunday, Hall shared more about Merlin’s recovery.

“He’s now eating food, of course like the price he is will only eat if he’s hand fed. They’re wrapped his paws in gorgeous sparky purple wrapping,” the post read:

“Thank you to everyone for all the love and support you’ve given me! I don’t know where I’d be without you all, much love! -Cam,” he wrote.

Although Merlin suffered burns and he lost some whiskers, Hall explained it felt as if he went from having nothing to having everything he could possibly need.

“My heart goes out to all the pets and the families,” he stated.