A young man named Jordan Maywald has overseen his family’s Christmas decorations since he was just nine years old, Southern Living reported Thursday.

Every year since that time, the now 23-year-old has added more and more to the incredible light display that resulted in their Austin, Texas, property becoming a major holiday tradition.

“It started very small, just a few things in our front yard,” he told the magazine. “Over the years, I expanded across much of our property and now it covers about 3.5 acres.”

In 2019, the Maywald Christmas Light Display won ABC’s the Great Christmas Light Fight. “At the time, I was the youngest champion in the show’s history, and currently still am,” Jordan explained.

However, the project was not about winning a prize because, for the last seven years, the family used their display to raise funds for the Make-A-Wish Central and South Texas.

This time around, they welcomed over 15,000 people and brought in over $80,000 that will go towards ten wishes.