A Vietnam veteran got to enjoy an incredible ride in a World War II-era aircraft at Falcon Field in Mesa, Arizona, over the weekend.

Retired Col. Richard “Dick” Toliver touched the sky while sitting inside the “Amazing Grace” plane, according to AZFamily.com.

He is known as a “Top Gun” fighter pilot and also a protege of the famous Tuskegee Airmen. The veteran retired from the Air Force following 26 years of serving his country, which included tours in Southeast Asia, and he also took part in more than 400 combat missions.

Toliver explained nothing on earth came close to the feeling of being up in the air.

“The moment of exhilaration takes place, and it’s like the initial takeoff. Then you go around, and you’ve flown, and you do that final touchdown, and you do it well,” he commented.

He always knew he wanted to join the Air Force and eventually became the first of five black pilots to fly the F-4 jet. He also penned multiple books about his military service.

“In 2005, Toliver helped create the Archer-Ragsdale Arizona Chapter of Tuskegee Airman Inc. in Phoenix, where he was the founding president. In 2007, Toliver helped lead a petition to Congress to award 300 surviving Tuskegee Airmen the Congressional Gold Medal,” the AZFamily.com report said.

Due to the generosity of an organization called Grounded No More, Toliver reached the skies yet again.

Video footage showed the view from inside the aircraft:

Our special guest today was Col. Dick Toliver USAF!! Want to know more about this American Hero and Great American Patriot:http://anuncagedeagle.com/ Posted by Tbone Anger on Saturday, January 29, 2022

Another clip posted Saturday appeared to show Toliver exiting the plane after his flight while bystanders snapped photos:

Tony Anger serves as a pilot with the group and loves to fly the nation’s veterans.

“Some of the people I’ve met, the things I’ve seen have just been overwhelming … the veterans that come out here are usually very excited about it,” he commented.

Toliver said he was thankful for the chance to fly once more.

“The greatest gift I could be given at this time in my life … to climb in an aircraft again, take off, even if all I did was fly around the traffic pattern, it’s heavenly to be up there,” he noted.