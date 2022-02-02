“Fully 7 in 10 Americans (70%) agree with the sentiment that ‘It’s time we accept that Covid is here to stay and we just need to get on with our lives,'” reports Monmouth polling. This number includes “78% of those who report having gotten Covid and 65% of those who say they have not been infected.”

The partisan breakdown is interesting. Republicans and Independents are closely aligned, with 89 percent of the GOP and 71 percent of Indies saying it’s time to resume a normal life. Ah, but so do nearly half (47 percent) of Democrats!

Seventy percent is a huge number. How often do 70 percent of Americans agree on anything anymore?

Honestly, it’s not all that surprising. After all, we are now into year three of this pandemic, and anyone paying attention has to be aware of the fact that “Zero COVID” is a pipe dream. The Trump Vaccine is miraculous in how it mitigates the symptoms, saves people from hospitalizations, and decreases your chances of death. Unfortunately, the vaccine does not stop the spread of, nor infection with, the virus. It mitigates it some, but even if every single American were vaccinated and boosted, we would be still be living with the China Flu, like we live with the flu and common cold. People would still be getting sick. People would still be transmitting the virus.

So why not return to normal life? Those of us who are vaccinated are vaccinated, which greatly mitigates the risks associated with COVID. Those who are not vaccinated have made their choice.

The polling trends on some of the other questions also show a public drifting away from the media and federal government’s anti-science alarmism.

While 52 percent still support masking and social distancing rules, that’s down from 55 percent in December and 63 percent in September.

Those opposed to masks and social distancing have climbed to 45 percent, up from 42 percent in December and just 34 percent in September.

The best news is a total collapse in support for vaccine passports. A majority of 53 percent now oppose “requiring people to show proof of vaccination in order to go to work in an office or setting where they are around other people.” Only 43 percent support this madness.

Back in December, it was 46 percent support, 50 percent oppose. In November, it was 51 percent support, 47 percent oppose. In September, it was 53 percent support, and 45 percent oppose. So that number has swiftly moved against Joe Biden and his fascist mandates.

The public is also very unhappy with his Fraudulency Joe Biden’s pandemic performance. Last April, 62 percent of those polled approved of his handling of the China Flu. That number is now down to 43 percent.

Even health agencies are below 50 percent, at just 46 percent approving of the job they are doing handling the virus.

State governors are still over 50 percent approval on the issue of handling the pandemic, with 54 percent approving.

The vaccinated are well within reason on risk factors. The unvaccinated are less safe but have made their choice. The coronavirus is what it is. Let’s get back to living.

