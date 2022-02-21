A Houston resident who was injured when he put himself in harm’s way to help others is getting special recognition.

The man remains hospitalized and has already endured 12 surgeries, Click2Houston.com reported Wednesday.

Martha and Abraham Montes recently spoke with the news station at Memorial Hermann Hospital and could not believe it when a citizen presented them with an incredible gift.

“Please give this to Abraham. I’m going to donate $1,000 to help with medical expenses,” explained businessman Randy Hartley.

“Abraham, I consider a hero because he pulled off on the side of the road, risking his life in order to help a complete stranger out, and to me, people that do that are heroes and your husband is a hero,” he added.

In January, Abraham stopped his car on the Brazos Bridge to help a driver in distress, and according to a GoFundMe page for Abraham, another good Samaritan also pulled over to assist.

However, another car came toward them on the roadway.

“Abraham instinctively pushed the other Good Samaritan (lady) out of harms way as he and the other man were both struck by the vehicle,” the page read, adding the other man did not survive the incident.

The woman received some scrapes, but Abraham’s pelvis was shattered along with his bladder, resulting in him needing the surgeries. Not long ago, he endured skin grafts for his legs.

In regard to the money donation, Martha said it would help their family with bills and their children, adding, “It’s overwhelming, really overwhelming.”

On what appeared to be his social media page, Abraham wrote a big thank you on Monday to everyone who prayed for him. He said he was happy to be alive but it was going to be a long road to recovery:

I just want to say thank you to everyone who has helped and kept me in their prayers through out this crazy time in my… Posted by Abraham Montes on Monday, February 21, 2022

“I appreciate it. A lot of people call me a hero, but I just tried to do what was humanly possible which is try to help,” Abraham explained.

As of Monday afternoon, the GoFundMe page had raised $35,584 of its $40,000 goal.