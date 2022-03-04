A policeman in Auburn, Alabama, is being recognized for placing himself in harms way to save a citizen in dire need of help.

Chief Anderson presented Officer William “Bill” Schallock with a letter of commendation to show how much his service is valued within the community, WRBL reported Wednesday.

In late January, Schallock rescued an unconscious driver who was trapped inside a wrecked car that was on fire. Although he used a crowbar to try and remove the windshield, he eventually pulled it off with his hands.

“Through his heroic actions, he received cuts and suffered from smoke and fire retardant inhalation. These actions reflect the high regard our officers place on the safety of the community and serve as a shining example of the caliber of officer we wish to represent Auburn Police Department,” the letter read.

The main cause of death during a fire is after a person suffers from smoke inhalation and happens when an individual breathes in products of combustion, according to WebMD.

“Smoke inhalation damages the body by simple asphyxiation (lack of oxygen), chemical or thermal irritation, chemical asphyxiation, or a combination of these,” the website read.

In a social media post, Auburn Public Safety shared a photo of Schallock wearing his uniform and receiving the special plaque with the letter on it:

The agency also asked citizens to help them thank the officer for stepping into such a dangerous situation.

“William H. Schallock you are a wonderful Officer, husband and Dad. We are very proud of you,” one user commented.

“You are a true HERO! Thank you for your service!” another wrote.

The City of Auburn Police website said its mission is “to protect the life and property of all citizens against criminal activity and to create a secure and safe environment within the City and University communities.”