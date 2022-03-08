WATCH: First Responders Catch Toddler Dropped from Burning Apartment

A father dropped his child into the arms of first responders when a fire broke out at an apartment building in New Jersey, and citizens are praising the crews’ efforts.

When the fire started early Monday at a building in the South Ridge Apartments complex in South Brunswick, crews saw a man in the window on the second floor, ABC 7 reported.

However, officials initially believed everyone had escaped outside.

Moments later, the man went out of sight, but when he reappeared, he was holding the toddler in his arms.

According to Ready.gov, fire can engulf a home in a mere five minutes.