TSA Extending Mask Mandate for Public Transportation Until April 18

“The requirement was set to expire on March 18 after having been extended twice before,” the outlet said.

The CDC announced that approximately 93 percent of Americans could resume their daily routines without having to wear a mask, as Breitbart News reported Friday:

The CDC rolled out revised guidelines for mask-wearing in indoor settings February 25, nixing mask recommendations for individuals in counties with “low” or “medium” coronavirus “community levels.”

Breitbart News noted the change in guidance came just days before President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

Meanwhile, some European airlines are dropping mask mandates, and Jet2 last week announced the end of masking rules for English passengers.

“British airline Jet2 has updated its coronavirus guidelines and axed its rules for mandatory mask-wearing on flights that take off from England and Northern Ireland, highlighting it is ‘no longer a legal requirement’ to wear them,” Breitbart News reported.

In a press release Wednesday, TSA said it was ready for upcoming Spring Break travel and offered tips for screenings.

“TSA’s collaboration with industry and federal partners has been instrumental throughout this pandemic, and now we are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel as demonstrated by the rapid recovery of the travel industry,” noted TSA Administrator David Pekoske.

He said the agency anticipated a busy season. “We just ask travelers to do their part by being respectful to each other and those who work in the transportation sector – from our officers to airport workers and flight crew,” he advised.

The agency’s first tip urged travelers to wear a mask. “The mask requirement remains in place and TSA will continue to assess the duration of the requirement in consultation with CDC.”