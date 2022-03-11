A couple named Ben and Gina have four older children, but when they decided to become foster parents, they got some exciting news.

One night in early 2020, officials with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) called because a baby girl showed up at a fire station in Johnson County, CBS 11 reported Thursday.

The infant had been left by her mother who apparently knew about the Baby Moses law.

“The Safe Haven law, also known as the Baby Moses law, gives parents who are unable to care for their child a safe and legal choice to leave their infant with an employee at a designated safe place,” according to the DFPS website.

Those places are hospitals, fire stations, free-standing emergency centers, or emergency medical services (EMS) stations.

The family rushed out to buy items for the baby and also retrieved a car seat from their attic. The infant was nine days old, wearing clean clothes and cuddled in blankets when she arrived at their house.

It was a sign the mother had loved her child so much, she decided to give her to someone who could take care of her.

“I can’t image. Dressing her up and dropping her off,” commented Gina. “I know that had to have been really hard.”

In January 2020, a baby girl was brought to a fire station in Johnson County, left there by her mother under the Baby Moses law. Posted by CBS DFW on Thursday, March 10, 2022

If a parent leaves their baby with officials at a fire or EMS station, the infant may be transported to a hospital for whatever medical treatment needed.

“Remember, If you leave your unharmed infant at a Safe Haven, you will not be prosecuted for abandonment or neglect,” the DFPS website noted.

Meanwhile, the family began thinking of names for the baby and had a Bible verse in mind that said, “But as for me, I watch in hope for the Lord.”

Therefore, she was named Hope and it was not long before the family officially adopted her.

Although Ben and Gina were unaware of the Baby Moses law prior to meeting Hope, now they make sure everyone knows about it.

Gina said, “This is the story God’s written for her.”

Social media users expressed their joy at the adoption, one person commenting, “God bless this mother for giving this baby life & leaving her in a safe place. What a beautiful girl!”

“Beautiful Family and Story of Hope!” another wrote.