PHOTOS: Crews Save Man Who Fell 30 Feet into Underground Well

A man trapped in an underground cistern in Monson, Massachusetts, was rescued Monday, and citizens are praising emergency responders for their efforts.

Police said dispatchers received a call that evening regarding someone who fell 30 feet and landed in an underground storage tank, NBC Boston reported.

In a social media post, authorities said the tank was believed to have been part of the former Monson Developmental Center that closed down years ago.

“Monson Police and Fire Departments responded as well as the Western Mass Technical Rescue Team,” the post read.

Fire officials shared images of several crew members at the scene wearing helmets, reflective gear, and climbing harnesses in preparation for the rescue as bright lights lit up the scene.

They appeared to have set up a pulley system with yellow ropes attached, and one image is taken from aboveground showed officials deep in the underground well, standing in the murky waters:

Earlier this evening member of the Monson fire and police department were dispatched by Westcomm Regional Dispatch to a… Posted by Monson Fire Department on Monday, March 21, 2022

Another photo showed the cement opening to the storage tank with mud and leaves scattered on the ground.

When rescuers were finally able to get the patient to safety, he was moved several hundred yards, placed inside an ambulance, and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Although his condition was not immediately reported, authorities noted his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, the NBC article said.

Meanwhile, social media users applauded the rescuers’ efforts, one person writing, “Great job! Glad to hear there were no injuries to first responders.”

“Wow great work! Thorough description of events. Hope the injured person makes a full recovery,” another commented, while someone else called crew members the town’s heroes.

According to its website, the mission of the Monson Police Department was to maintain the quality of life in the area, and the fire and emergency services page said it is committed to preserving life, property, and the environment.