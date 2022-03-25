A man named Joseph Steele, who is a retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant, was presented with an incredible gift on Thursday thanks to generous donors.

His family was given a mortgage-free home “donated by Wells Fargo to the Military Warriors Support Foundation,” WSAZ reported.

“It is an honor to serve you and your family with your very own mortgage-free home located in Flatwoods, KY,” the foundation said in a social media post on Friday.

Photos online showed the veteran and his family enjoying the beautiful house, which featured white columns at the front door and a wide driveway.

Steele was in the enlistment process in high school when September 11 happened and joined the Washington Air National Guard in late 2001, the WSAZ article continued:

It was during his deployment to Iraq that he was wounded-in-action when the vehicle he was driving ran over an improvised explosive device that exploded. He is the recipient of the Purple Heart for the wounds he suffered that day. In 2018, after 17 years of continued service across the Washington Air National Guard, United States Army & Louisiana Army National Guard, he retired from the military.

Steele has since grappled with his disabilities and finally learned he was narcoleptic with cataplexy, according to his wife, Sherri, who said it was difficult for veterans with issues no one can see.

“They don’t feel like they’re deserving, but they are. Just because we can’t see a disability does not mean that this person is not suffering horribly on the inside,” she noted. “He went through a lot, and he’s so deserving of everything he gets, and this is one of those amazing things.”

The Military Warriors Support Foundation website said its mission was to help provide a smooth and successful transition for combat-wounded heroes and Gold Star families.

Now this family is excited about their future and living in their beautiful home.

“That’s how I feel, we’re starting our life together,” stated Sherri.