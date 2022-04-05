WATCH — FedEx Driver Rescues Child from Car Accident: ‘This Is a Hero’

A FedEx delivery driver in South Carolina sprang into action when he came upon a car accident, and citizens are showering him with praise.

Deliveryman Damien Rose was on his way to clock out of work when he realized something was very wrong, Local 12 reported March 26.

“I just happened to see smoke coming from out of the distance, and saw the two cars, and was like, automatically, I knew it was an accident,” he recalled.

He parked the truck, threw off his seatbelt, and ran toward the scene.

Video footage showed two wrecked vehicles sitting on a median in rainy weather and the delivery driver passing in front of his truck on his way to assist those involved:

FedEx driver saves child after crash What an angel! This South Carolina FedEx driver saved a child and waited with a woman after a crash. Now he has an amazing story to tell.❤️🙏 Posted by WYFF News 4 on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

“Soon as I got there, I heard a lot of screaming and yelling, and they were saying, ‘Get the kid, get the kid,'” Rose told the outlet, adding he was able to open one of the car doors and take a child out of his car seat.

The clip showed Rose with the little boy in his arms, carrying him a safe distance away from the scene as the child laid his head on his rescuer’s shoulder.

“It was just a first instinct of, ‘I’m not gonna let anybody die or anything like that,'” he said of the intense moment.

Social media users praised his efforts, one person writing, “Good man … his family raised a great man.”

“This is a hero! Thank you young man for what you did. May God Bless you,” another commented.

Rose said he also tried to help an older woman who was in the second vehicle but was unable to get her out, so he waited with both families until first responders arrived.

Following the rescue, he wanted others to hear the message: “If you’re in public, and you see anything, even if it’s not an accident, just anything in danger, you should actually tend to be safe for yourself, be cautious and everything, but you should react and tend to it.”