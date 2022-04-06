Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Bloomberg Television on Wednesday that it’s likely that the United States will experience a surge in coronavirus cases in the fall once again.
A transcript is as follows:
DAVID WESTIN: Does the fall look like the last couple of falls? I didn’t even hear about falls and pandemics until COVID came along, and then I learned you have to be careful because we all go back indoors and the transmissibility goes up. Should we expect that again this year? Should we be bracing for October time?
DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: I think it is likely we will see a surge in the fall. Again, when we talk about these things, these are uncharted waters for us for this virus. If one talks about the flu or other infections in which you have decades and decades of experience, you can predict with some degree of accuracy what you might see. I would think we’re going to expect that we’ll see some increase in cases as you get to the colder weather in the fall.
