PHOTO: Officers Given Angel Armor Vests by Anonymous Donor

Officers with the Town of Livingston Police Department in Louisiana received a very special gift that will help protect them on the streets.

The officers were grateful for an anonymous donation that offers more flexibility and comfort as they serve community members, BRProud.com reported Friday.

In a social media post, the department shared a photo of several officers and said neighbors would notice something different when it came to their uniforms.

“Today Livingston Police Departments officers received Angel Armor Vests that were funded by a selfless donation from a local company (company remains anonymous at this time),” the post read:

Starting today, you will notice something a little different about our uniforms. Today Livingston Police Departments… Posted by Town of Livingston Police Department on Friday, April 8, 2022

It is one of the lightest armor systems but also offers high-caliber rifle protection.

“Also this new system is to be worn on the outside of our uniform allowing us to be able to remove the vest to cool off and dry out after working those crashes on the interstate during the peak of the summer heat,” the department continued.

The Angel Armor website said it is passionate about defending the lives of first responders, adding, “our mission is to protect and preserve the pursuit of life, liberty and happiness for first responders and their families.”

Video footage showed one of the vests being put to the test at the gun range:

According to the department, officers initially carried a system to put on if they faced a rifle threat, and the vest also weighed nearly 40 pounds.

Now, “We are extremely excited and grateful for this selfless donation,” the department stated.

Social media users expressed their thanks for the important gift, one person writing, “To whomever this gratitude belongs to. You have blessed these officers with a possibility that could actually save their lives. Thank you.”

“God bless the donor and these precious officers who serve and protect,” another commented.