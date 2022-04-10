Two people were saved from an extremely dangerous situation thanks to police and a citizen who were outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.

The United States Capitol Police said at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, a Volkswagen Jetta drove through traffic cones and slammed into vehicle barriers near the Supreme Court building, WTOP News reported. The vehicle subsequently burst into flames.

“Drivers in the area pulled over and exited their vehicles to help. A citizen and a Supreme Court Police Officer pulled the female driver and the male passenger away from the burning Volkswagen Jetta,” Capitol Police recounted in a news release.

When emergency crews arrived, they put out the blaze and took the driver and passenger to the hospital with minor injuries.

In a social media post on Saturday afternoon, Capitol Police shared photos of the scene that showed the burned-out car and where it rammed into the barrier:

Good Samaritans Pull Suspected Impaired Driver & Passenger Away From Burning Vehicle: https://t.co/L8Z8gaecOg pic.twitter.com/7MJ5a6UlDY — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 9, 2022

Authorities said the driver, Zoe Williams, 22, may face charges such as driving under the influence and operating a vehicle with improper tags.

The Capitol Police said the agency’s mission was to protect the Congress’ members, staff members, visitors, and facilities “so it can fulfill its constitutional and legislative responsibilities in a safe, secure and open environment.”

