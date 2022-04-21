Over 200 state troopers must lose weight by the end of the year or face consequences under a policy by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Dallas Morning News reported Monday.

Men whose waists exceed 40 inches and women whose exceed 35 inches must log and share their weight loss journey, according to documents obtained by the newspaper.

“I will drink no more than one diet soda each day,” a DPS officer reportedly said in a fitness improvement plan. Meanwhile, those who fail to lose the weight, even while passing other fitness tests, may be denied promotions and overtime, or be taken off their duties. Pudgy Texas state troopers who don’t shrink their waists could be pulled off enforcement duties https://t.co/06tvJtBcL8 — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) April 18, 2022

The News article continued:

In the latest round of testing, most officers who failed the waist measurement passed the department’s running, rowing and weight lifting tests – suggesting that state troopers with proven strength and stamina may be discounted simply for their size. The possibility of taking officers out of the field comes as the department is struggling with recruitment and ramping up activity at the state’s border with Mexico under Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star.

Meanwhile, Border Patrol agents in five Texas border sectors apprehended approximately 627,000 migrants since October, Breitbart News reported Wednesday.

Per the News article, as of this April, 213 officers among approximately 4,000 failed to satisfy the waistline requirement.

Although losing weight can pose a challenge for some, it can be even more difficult to maintain weight loss, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

“Keeping extra weight off takes effort and commitment, just as losing weight does. Weight loss goals are reached by a combination of changes in diet, eating habits, and exercise,” the website read.

If an officer’s waist was found to be too big, they must implement a fitness plan.

In documents released to the newspaper, officers detailed some challenges and one trooper was concerned about inflaming past injuries but said he would document runs and be waist measured weekly.