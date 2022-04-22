Report: Man Sues Kraft Heinz over Lemonade Measurements

A man in Bessemer, Alabama, reportedly filed a lawsuit Thursday in federal court against Kraft Heinz Foods over its Country Time lemonade drink mixes.

DeMarcus Rodgers apparently claimed that although the company said the 19-ounce containers of the powdered mix produced eight quarts, the amount made six when adhering to the directions, according to CBS 42.

“Kraft Heinz’ statements prominently displayed on the label are untrue, misleading, and likely to deceive reasonable consumers such as Plaintiff,” the lawsuit reportedly stated, “because the canisters do not contain enough powder drink mix to make eight quarts of lemonade or pink lemonade using the mix line in the cap.”

According to the Kraft Heinz website, the Country Time Lemonade canister’s front label said the product “Makes 8 Quarts.”

In April 2021, a woman sued Kraft Heinz over the packaging of its Bagel Bites Pizza Snacks, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported at the time:

Kaitlyn Huber’s federal lawsuit, filed over the weekend in Madison, says a box featuring the Real Dairy seal, and the large type announcing mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce, are “false, deceptive and misleading.” The suit, which seeks class-action status on behalf of anyone who bought the bites in Wisconsin, asks the court to make Kraft Heinz correct its packaging and for unspecified damages.

The suggestion the food was made with tomato sauce was also not true, the suit claimed.

“Reasonable Wisconsin consumers expect a product claiming to contain ‘Tomato Sauce’ will contain only tomato ingredients and seasonings instead of thickeners like cornstarch and methylcellulose,” the document said.

Per the CBS 42 report, the filing claimed the company violated the Magnusson-Moss Warranty Act, the Alabama Deceptive Trade Practices Act, and breached its warranties.

The suit also requested several “actual damages” to Rodgers and others who may have been affected and additional damages to be determined by a jury or the court.

“Rodgers is also asking that the court order Kraft Heinz to stop its ‘unlawful practices’ and give up any ‘ill-gotten’ profits from sales of the lemonade mixes at issue in the case,” the outlet said.