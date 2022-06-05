A woman in Atlanta recently made an extremely important formula delivery to a mom whose baby was in a desperate situation.

Aileen Hernandez needed formula to feed her infant, and her friend, Laverne Small, stepped in to help, Fox 5 reported Friday.

Little Abigail Hernandez was born with a single chamber pumping inside her heart and must undergo surgery, according to her mom, who added, “It’s called tricuspid atricia.”

Abigail cannot drink her mom’s milk and has difficulty processing most brands of formula. Meanwhile, her doctors were afraid they might have to use other methods such as a tube for her to be fed.

Aileen soon realized her baby can digest Similac Sensitive formula, however, things have been made harder by the national shortage.

Data regarding the market supply of baby formula showed the shortage was growing worse and lower-income families were being hit the hardest, Breitbart News reported Thursday.

Hernandez is a Tennessee resident, but Small was told about a formula drive at a local business called Garnet Gal’s Coffee Shop in Atlanta.

Small relayed the situation to the owner, and an anonymous person stepped up to help by donating the formula.

“Within a day or two somebody donated the exact formula she needed,” she said. “I got it and FedEx it to her.”

The coffee shop later posted a photo of Abigail and expressed thanks to the person who provided the Similac Sensitive.

“Her mom shouldn’t have to worry about being able to feed her right now,” the shop said and told followers they had two other types of formula available for anyone who needed it:

Hernandez is extremely grateful to her friend and the other person who helped remedy the situation.

“To have her doing that –she’s a blessing to us,” she commented. “They donated 12 boxes. They don’t know the difference they’re making in our lives right now.”