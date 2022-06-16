A 17-year-old was not worried about his own safety when he realized a woman had plunged her vehicle into water and was in extreme danger.

Officials said she accidentally stepped on the gas pedal Tuesday night, which propelled her car into Patchogue Bay in Long Island, Today reported Thursday.

However, Anthony Zhongor knew exactly what to do. He dove into the water and rescued the driver.

“She was trying to open the door, first. She couldn’t get the door open and started banging on the window,” Zhongor recalled of the incident.

Video footage shows the moment the car began sinking in the water, but a smaller splash nearby indicated Zhongor was on his way to help:

The footage also showed what appeared to be the young woman back on dry land and wrapped in a towel or blanket.

Law enforcement later identified the young woman as 18-year-old Mia Samolinski, adding the pair was not hurt during the harrowing rescue.

“This just brought tears. So thankful for this brave young man. God bless!” one social media user said of the incident.

“Amazing strength and courage leaping into action. Wonderful outcome that could have otherwise been a devastating tragedy,” another commented.

Meanwhile, Samolinski’s father expressed his deepest thanks for Zhongor’s bravery in such a tense situation.

“Thank God somebody was here and wasn’t staring into their phone and did what needed to be done,” Charles Samolinski stated.

Zhongor has his sights fixed on joining the Marines after finishing high school.

“A fantastic individual. He has the qualities and traits of a leader, a hero,” said U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Christian Erazo.

